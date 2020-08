Black Eyed Peas have shared a video for Vida Loca featuring Nicky Jam and Tyga.

The infectious dancehall track sampling MC Hammer's You Can't Touch This is taken from their eighth album, 'Translation', which arrived on June 19 and marked their debut release for RCA UK.

The group will perform the track at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday (August 30).

Please enable JavaScript to view comments!

Let Us Know What You Think - Leave A Comment!

Related News

Black Eyed Peas Announce New Album 'Translation'

The Black Eyed Peas Enlist Ozuna and J. Rey Soul For New Single Mamacita