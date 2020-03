Major Lazer have shared a new single featuring Marcus Mumford. Lay Your Head On Me was co-written with MØ and marks the Mumford and Sons lead vocalist's first feature collaboration. The track finds the electronic trio — comprising of Diplo, and DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums — adding a slight folk edge to their dancehall sound with choice guitar chords, Mumford's soothing vocals and a tropical, bouncy beat. They released the tune with the following message: "In these times most of us are in our homes feeling extremely alone while the world is social distancing. just know that you're not. we’re all humans and we're all in this together. We want you to know musically we are here for you. Hoping this brings some positivity to your day. Lay your head on me available now feat marcus from Mumford and Sons." The single follows the previously shared Que Calor with J Balvin and El Alfa in previewing the group's fourth LP, 'Lazerism', expected later this year. An exact release date is still to be confirmed. Major Lazer headline SW4 Festival on Clapham Common, London in August.







